Coldstream closes boat launches as Kal Lake rises

Photo: District of Coldstream

Rising lake levels have forced the closure of all boat launches at the north end of Kalamalka Lake.

Effective immediately, the District of Coldstream closed the launches, Thursday, the municipality said in a press release.

The launches will remain closed until further notice.

"This step is being taken as a result of continually rising and high water levels on Kalamalka Lake. Creating waves near the shoreline needs to be avoided to prevent damage to property or contribute to shoreline erosion," the district said.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves.

Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise. Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible.

The district advises owners secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items.

Meanwhile, the District of Coldstream office will reopen to the public on June 1.

Front counter service for bill payments and general inquiries will be available for walk-in visitors. All other essential services including, but not limited to, development inquiries, building permits, cemetery, utilities, public works and administration should be co-ordinated through appointment only.