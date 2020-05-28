$113,000 in crisis funding for North Okanagan agencies

Photo: Contributed

Thirteen charitable North Okanagan organizations will share in more than $113,000 in emergency support through the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan and United Way.

The funding is granted to charity programs directly dealing with the COVID-19 crisis.

“After reaching out to community and charity partners, we discovered that many were experiencing dire circumstances and needed help immediately,” says the United Way's Kahir Lalji. “Heartfelt thanks to the many donors who’ve contributed to the Relief Fund, and to all those who continue to provide essential front-line social and community service during the pandemic.”

After launching a combined application, the group expedited the grant review process and came to an agreement on the most pressing charities and causes to fund in the first phase of allocations. These include essential supplies for families in need, support for vulnerable women, technology upgrades and program adaptations so organizations can adhere to physical distancing requirements while continuing to serve their clients safely.

“The guiding principle for this partnership is to mobilize funds to help quickly without letting overly onerous application procedures slow us down,” says Leanne Hammond, executive director of CFNO.

The receiving agencies include:

BrainTrust Canada

Canadian Mental Health Association – Vernon

Community Connections Society (Revelstoke)

Community Dental Access Centre (Vernon)

Good Food Box North Okanagan

Enderby and District Community Resource Centre

Habitat for Humanity Vernon

HOPE Outreach

North Okanagan Friendship Centre

Independent Living Vernon

Kindale Developmental Association (Vernon)

Salvation Army Vernon

Vernon Upper Room Mission

Whitevalley Community Resource Centre (Lumby)

The effort is funded in part by the Government of Canada's New Horizons for Seniors program.

In addition, the federal government has launched the Emergency Community Support Fund in partnership with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross.

Applications can be made via the United Way until June 26 and CFNO until July 27.