Vernon baker has items stolen from freezer, fridge

Photo: Contributed

It was a bit of an emotional rollercoaster Wednesday for Vernon's Crystal Hedlund.

Hedlund was dismayed to wake up Wednesday morning to find a lot of baking supplies had been stolen from a fridge and freezer in the backyard of her Harwood-area home.

And to make matters worse, Hedlund had stocked up on supplies the day before.

The thefts occurred around 4:30 a.m., but by Wednesday evening Hedlund was buoyed by the donations and support she received from the community when word of the thefts got out.

“A lot of people have helped and donated stuff,” said Hedlund.

Hedlund is a baker for a living and donates her free time to help feed the less fortunate of the city.

She is baking items to give to the food bank, Upper Room Mission and other groups.

Hedlund said most of the items taken were earmarked for the charity work she is doing.

Hedlund is now in need of a locking fridge and chest freezer.

“I'm willing to pay or at the very least make payments,” she said.