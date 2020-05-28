Not all First Nation schools opening June 1

Photo: Contributed

As COVID-19 restrictions slowly continue to ease, students will have the choice to head back to class next week.

In the North Okanagan, some 40 per cent of students are expected to crack the books June 1.

First Nation schools also have the option of returning to class and Indiginews talked to nations across the Valley to see how they will reopen.

At the Okanagan Indian Band, the snc’c’amala?tn Early Childhood Education Center, which is a daycare, remains closed along with the nkmaplqs i snmamayatn ikl sqilxwtet cultural immersion school said Gareth Jones of the OKIB education services department.

The early childhood education teachers and language instructors have moved their classrooms online and are using Facebook pages to regularly update students and parents with stories, activities and language programs.

The band is also providing financial support.

“OKIB has created a COVID-19 Education Supplement to assist students and their families with the additional financial costs associated with learning at home during the pandemic,” Jones said.

The Westbank First Nation Child Development Centre reopened on May 25 along with their Community Services Building.

WFN youths will attend public school when it opens June 1 which is also the day the Elders Hall, Lindley Building, the WFN governance building will reopen.

The Sncewips Heritage Museum, Sensistusten House of Learning and youth and recreation centre remain closed.

The Penticton Indian Band Outma Sqilx’w Cultural School will not reopen this school year.

“To maintain safety for the Penticton Indian Band community and for our school community, Outma will continue with remote learning for the remainder of the school year,” said a statement on the PIB Facebook page. “Teachers have been connecting with students by phone to establish preferred learning methods for language arts, mathematics and Okanagan language and culture.”

The PIB Education Centre will also not reopen this school year.

- with files from Indiginews