Vehicle incident in Westwold slows down traffic on Highway 97

UPDATE: 2:30 p.m.

A witness at the scene place the crash just east of Douglas Lake Road, in between Douglas Lake Road and Service Road.

They say two ambulances were on site, and one has already left toward Kamloops.

DriveBC says Highway 97 is now closed while the assessment is in progress.

ORIGINAL: 2:25 p.m.

An incident involving a vehicle has slowed down traffic on Highway 97 in Westwold.

DriveBC says the incident took place near Douglas Lake Road.

Crews are en route to the site, and expect some delays in the area.

More to come.