Vernon's Walk for Alzheimer's has shifted online for 2020

Virtual Walk for Alzheimer's

Vernon's Alzheimer's walk is coming back for 2020, but it's going to look different this year.

Because of social distancing restrictions, the walk will not be going forward in a physical location. But the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's will be taking place online.

Starting at 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, you can stream the walk in the comfort of your own home by walking in your home or yard, or you can opt to just watch.

"We hope you will join us at this time to show that no matter what the world looks like, we are still
united to support people affected by dementia," says Randy Janzen, Division Director at IG Wealth Management.

"By participating you will be able to honour the people in your life who have been affected by dementia, and you’ll be showing people affected by dementia they are not alone – and this is so crucial, due to heightened feelings of isolation at this time."

To join in on the dementia walk, you can register online and donate on the walk's website.

