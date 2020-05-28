156834
Vernon  

Enderby's Starlight Drive-In declines fundraiser help

Thanks, but no thanks

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to help support Enderby's Starlight Drive-In.

But management are saying thanks, but no thanks.

The drive-in opened in a modified fashion recently, but a mandate from provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry limiting it to just 50 vehicles at a time has forced the venue to reconsider the viability of its summer season.

Earlier this week, an online petition was launched by a Lower Mainland drive-in facing the same dilemma, and it has collected more than 20,000 signatures.

The 50-car restriction and no concession rules make it very difficult to operate, the drive-ins say.

A GoFundMe page was started for the North Okanagan drive-in, but the help is being declined.

“The Starlight community is truly amazing, most recently starting GoFundMe pages as a way to support the Starlight Drive In. While we are moved by the heart of our community and their passion for movies under the stars, we are not seeking a handout," drive-in management say on their website.

"We encourage all those that wish to support Starlight to ensure all our upcoming shows are sold out (50 cars). We are open five nights this coming weekend and will add more nights as needed. Your continued attendance during this difficult time will help us to return to regular operations when permitted to do so," the note says.

“Our next weekend, May 28 to June 1, is available. You must purchase your tickets in advance. We will add additional nights as needed. It is important that right now, with the car cap, that we fill those 50 spots every night."

