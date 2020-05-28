Vernon council floats idea of allowing drinking in public spaces

Photo: Contributed

The City of Vernon is considering the possibility of allowing citizens to consume alcohol in public areas.

Coun. Scott Anderson brought up the idea at Monday's council meeting after noting that Penticton is already looking it as a pilot program to boost the local economy.

Staff will return with a report to council on this issue at a future meeting.

Boiled down, the idea is to allow alcohol consumption in public spaces such as parks and beaches.

The proposal is fuelled by the struggling food and drink business, where clubs and bars are either heavily restricted or still remain closed due to social distancing orders.

But, Coun. Akbal Mund said such a move could have a detrimental effect.

"If we allow this to happen, it will hurt the restaurant businesses who are using delivery and curbside pickup," he said.

"Many of them rely on alcohol sales, and this would just encourage people to bring their own alcohol."