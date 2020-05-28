158442
Vernon  

Garbage, parties, racism cause issues at Vernon's Sandy Beach

Sandy Beach in limbo

One would think members of the Okanagan Indian Band would flock to a section of beach owned by the band.

But that is not the case for Sandy Beach, a strip of coveted waterfront on Okanagan Lake next to Vernon's Kin Beach Park.

Kin Beach is under the jurisdiction of the City of Vernon, but the long stretch to the south belongs to the OKIB.

So why don't more first people use the beach?

An Indiginews report reveals band members avoid the beach because there are constantly loud parties, and it is littered with garbage and dog feces. But there also is a darker reason.

Band members face acts of racism, says Chief Byron Louis.

“There are so many people like that out there who will spit in your face and tell you it’s raining,” Louis told Indiginews.

One Facebook user wrote: “Let’s clean up Kin, take it from the Indians. They don’t need the land, we gave them more than enough.”

“There’s a lot of good people in the Okanagan, a lot. But for all these other ones, just keep your mouth shut,” he said.

Managing the beach has been an ongoing challenge for the band as well as regional governments.

“The problem with Kin Beach is how are we going to police it? How will we have people to go in there and kick people off? And that is something we simply don’t have the resources to do,” said Louis.

“You’re not going to have the RCMP … patrolling this 24 hrs a day when they've got everything else they have to do on top of that.”

Michael Fotheringham, OKIB manager of policy and strategic initiatives, says the band is working with the Regional District of North Okanagan to “sign a long-term agreement that would cover maintenance and the enforcement of a dog and loitering bylaw."

Louis said the beach is private property, and dogs and parties are not allowed – but people ignore the rules.

