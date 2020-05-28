Vernon Chamber of Commerce strongly against downtown OPS site

Photo: Interior Health

At Monday's city council meeting, Vernon councillors voted to send a letter to the province regarding their opposition to the location of the Overdose Prevention Site downtown.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is chiming in on the issue as well, showing full support of council's decision to send the letter. The Chamber states they are in full support of the City of Vernon's stance on moving the downtown location elsewhere.

"We have heard concerns that customers, and particularly seniors and families, are worried about their safety given the long-standing issues of drug use, loitering and verbal abuse in the area," says Krystin Kempton. "Beyond this, there is a significant financial impact with two lease negotiations grinding to a halt once the OPS was announced, and these cancellations mean a potential revenue loss of $175,000 in gross rent over five years for the building owner."

The Chamber echoes council's recommendation of moving the site to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which they say is in walking distance of downtown, has transit access and gives a level of anonymity for drug users in private.

"Minister Dix and Ms. Brown, we would encourage you to not only listen to the businesspeople expressing concerns, but to put yourself in their position for a few minutes and consider how you would react if your career and passion were being negatively impacted," adds Kempton. "They are sympathetic towards those in need, but they require assurances that they can continue to operate their businesses unimpeded.”

The Chamber believes an OPS will further the current safety concerns and decrease property values downtown, especially during a time where business owners are struggling economically due to the pandemic.