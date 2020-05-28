156834
Vernon  

Vernon Chamber of Commerce strongly against downtown OPS site

Chamber against OD site

- | Story: 301164

At Monday's city council meeting, Vernon councillors voted to send a letter to the province regarding their opposition to the location of the Overdose Prevention Site downtown.

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is chiming in on the issue as well, showing full support of council's decision to send the letter. The Chamber states they are in full support of the City of Vernon's stance on moving the downtown location elsewhere.

"We have heard concerns that customers, and particularly seniors and families, are worried about their safety given the long-standing issues of drug use, loitering and verbal abuse in the area," says Krystin Kempton. "Beyond this, there is a significant financial impact with two lease negotiations grinding to a halt once the OPS was announced, and these cancellations mean a potential revenue loss of $175,000 in gross rent over five years for the building owner."

The Chamber echoes council's recommendation of moving the site to Vernon Jubilee Hospital, which they say is in walking distance of downtown, has transit access and gives a level of anonymity for drug users in private.

"Minister Dix and Ms. Brown, we would encourage you to not only listen to the businesspeople expressing concerns, but to put yourself in their position for a few minutes and consider how you would react if your career and passion were being negatively impacted," adds Kempton. "They are sympathetic towards those in need, but they require assurances that they can continue to operate their businesses unimpeded.”

The Chamber believes an OPS will further the current safety concerns and decrease property values downtown, especially during a time where business owners are struggling economically due to the pandemic.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4080582
#17 2490 Tuscany Dr
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$595,000
more details
157395


Send us your News Tips!


156255


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Good morning!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Halsey fractured ankle in dishwasher slip-up
Showbiz
Clumsy Halsey fractured her ankle in a silly kitchen accident.
Pencil top sculptures
Galleries
These are incredible! Can you imagine carving something that...
Pencil top sculptures (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157062
150928