Vernon  

A Vernon family gets a new home thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Local family gets new home

Wednesday was a big day for one Vernon family.

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, along with other local housing organizations, a refurbished house on 25th Avenue is now the home to Michelle Culic and her two children Khayden and Talia. The west end residence is one of the first Habitat for Humanity projects to be moved into in the Vernon area.

"This was the first house and we've built others since," says Andrea Manifold, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Kelowna. "This was part of the first building projects here, but this is a refurbished home and not a new build."

The Culic family officially cut the ribbon on their front door Wednesday afternoon, and they expressed their excitement on moving into their new home.

"This home means a sense of stability and excitement that we are able to live together as a family," says Michelle Culic. "It's definitely affordable which means we can stay in the Okanagan near our friends and family."

The Culic family was very hands-on during the refurbishing process – they were there helping out every step of the way for the past year and a half that it took to renovate the home.

