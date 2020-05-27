158442
Vernon  

Kalamalka Lake is near full pool

Kal Lake flood watch

Kalamalka Lake is near full pool and that has officials keeping a close eye on the rising waters.

A statement from the District of Coldstream said the lake is close to capacity, and much of North and Central Okanagan remain on flood watch.
Residents and visitors are asked to take measures to protect private property, parks and roads, and reduce the risk of soil erosion.

People are being asked to leave any debris along Kalamalka Lake shoreline in place until the risk of flood has passed. The debris acts like a cushion to waves in the event of an onshore wind, and reduces sand erosion.

Boaters are reminded that there is debris in Kalamalka Lake, and to use caution.

Boaters and personal watercraft (PWC) users should also avoid creating waves near the shoreline that can damage property or contribute to shoreline erosion.

Transport Canada advises that anyone operating a power-driven boat in B.C. must adhere to a speed limit of 10 kilometres per hour within 30 metres of shore. Slower speeds are strongly encouraged while water levels remain high.

Private docks are also at risk from high water levels and waves. Homeowners can secure anchored docks by ensuring the anchor lines are long enough that they won’t snap if water levels rise.

Pull-up docks should be raised as high as possible. Secure docks using sandbags or weighted barrels on the edge of the dock and remove all loose items.

Residents with sandbags protecting their property should keep them in place until the risk of flood has passed.

