Paralympian Sonja Gaudet inducted into Hall of Fame

Sonja Gaudet can add another note to her list of accomplishments.

Canada's most decorated Paralympic curler is being inducted into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame for 2020-21.

Gaudet was paralyzed from the chest down following an equestrian accident when she was 31, but that did not stop the North Okanagan resident who went on to win three Paralympic gold medals and three world wheelchair curling championships.

On Wednesday, March 27 it was announced Gaudet would be one of 11 athletes to be inducted.

“I am incredibly humbled and honoured to be inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame,” said Gaudet, 53. “I am extremely grateful for being on so many teams with amazing people.”

In 2013, Gaudet became the first wheelchair curler to be inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame and was recently inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Gaudet retired from competition in 2016 and in 2018, alongside five retired Olympic athletes, Canada Post created a postage stamp in honour of her career in their “Woman of Winter Sports” celebration stamp series.

Gaudet thanked her teammates, friends, family and curling organizations saying “together we continue to elevate the sport of wheelchair curling and also the Paralympic movement and the Paralympic Games.”

Gaudet said she will continue to share her story and experiences “in hopes it will help others in the face of adversity. It also reminds me to be true to my passion and that is creating outdoor experiences that are inclusive and accessible to everyone, regardless of your abilities.”

Gaudet is also a member of the BC and Okanagan sport halls of fame.

She won Paralympic gold in Turin, Italy, in 2006, Vancouver in 2010 and in Sochi, Russia in 2014 where she was Canada’s flag bearer for the opening ceremonies.

She won world wheelchair gold three times as well.

Due to COVID-19 social distancing measures, the induction ceremony has been postponed until next year.