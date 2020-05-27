Enderby Starlight Drive-In will keep operating under restrictions

Photo: Facebook

As people continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, some are questioning one of those rules.

An online petition is calling on the province to rethink a rule that would allow only 50 cars at a drive-in theatre at one time.

The petition started out of Aldergrove, but is making the rounds in the Okanagan as people sign up to support the Enderby Starlight Drive-In.

By Wednesday afternoon, the petition had amassed some 12,000 signatures.

But despite the restrictions, the popular North Okanagan outdoor theatre plans to continue operation, albeit in a much more limited capacity than normal.

“In order to fully comply with all government regulations, we are now limiting ticket sales to 50 cars with no concession. We have verified all ticket sales for this weekend to confirm that they fall within the new limit. If you have already purchased tickets for this coming weekend, please know your reservations are confirmed,” said a post on the Starlight Drive-In website.

“As our concession will be closed, please bring your own snacks and refreshments. To further help us please carry out what you carry in and don't leave trash on the field.”

Under the new rules, people must also must remain inside their vehicles for the duration of the movie except to use the washroom.

“You will not be permitted to sit on lawnchairs outside of your vehicle, but turning your vehicle around and sitting in the back will still be permitted,” the post said.

“We have been asked by many, what can we do to help? The answer is simple: Please come to our shows. Your continued attendance during this difficult time will help us to return to regular operations when permitted to do so.”