Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa eager to bring back 300 staff

Photo: Sparkling Hill Resort

Vernon's Sparkling Hill Resort and Spa is looking forward to bringing back almost 300 staff that were laid off during the resort's pandemic shutdown.

Marketing manager Janna Maderyc says while no firm date for reopening is in place, the resort expects to open its doors some time in mid-June.

"We are a little different than most resorts or hotels," she explained.

"We are health and wellness ... we have the spa, catering, accommodations – numerous elements. So, it will take us a bit longer to be ready to open."

The bigger picture, Maderyc said, is bringing back laid off staff.

"That's just under 300 employees – full time, part time, students, seasonal. We are happy to delighted to be bringing them back.

"But we just need to take a little extra time and make sure we're doing it properly. We need to meet and exceed the expectations of Health Canada."

Meanwhile, Sparkling Hill managers have been blogging while the resort has been closed, staying in touch with their audience with useful pieces on DIY self-care, mental health, and healthy power foods.

As well, the resort also launched a new website.