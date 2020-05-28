Vernon district expects just 35% of students to return to class

UPDATE: 1:25 p.m.

Final numbers of students expected back in class next week presented to Vernon School District trustees at Wednesday evening's board meeting are as follows:

Elementary schools

Alexis Park – 128 (40.2 per cent)

Beairsto – 344 (54.6 per cent)

BX – 217 (49.7 per cent)

Cherryville – 17 (21.5 per cent)

Coldstream – 175 (47.8 per cent)

Harwood – 189 (42 per cent)

Hillview – 210 (52 per cent)

J.W. Inglis – 128 (34.7 per cent)

Kidston – 139 (39 per cent)

Lavington – 90 (55 per cent)

Mission Hill – 114 (40 per cent)

Okanagan Landing – 166 (46.5 per cent)

Silver Star – 152 (33.8 per cent)

High schools

Charles Bloom – 72 (20 per cent)

Clarence Fulton – 195 (28.3 per cent)

Kalamalka – 151 (25.8 per cent)

W.L. Seaton – 253 (28.8 per cent)

VSS – 249 (24.7 per cent)

International students – 21 (nine per cent)

Alternate programs – 28 (seven per cent)

The numbers average out to 35 per cent of students in the district returning to class.

ORIGINAL: 4 a.m.

About 40 per cent of students are expected back in class in the Vernon School District next week.

Final numbers are not yet in, but the district says it expects the ratio to stay about what it is now. Actual numbers may vary from school to school.

Parents were asked to fill out a survey from the school district, which asked if they will be sending their kids back to school now that in-class education has been approved to begin June 1.

"We look forward to safely welcoming more students back to class on an optional basis," SD 22 Supt. Joe Rogers said as the online survey was issued.

Parents were asked to complete the survey so district staff could plan for the appropriate number of children.

For the 60 per cent expected to stay home, online learning opportunities will continue through the end of the school year.

When school resumes, buses will not be running. Bus drivers have been reassigned to cleaning duties in the schools.

Those who did not complete the survey, may not be allowed to have their children return to class, the district said.

Meanwhile, Interior Health is reassuring parents that COVID-19 activity in the Interior Health region has decreased significantly and the return to school is safe.

"Compared to adults, children are less likely to become infected with COVID-19, less likely to develop severe illness as a result of infection and less likely to transmit the infection to others," IH says.