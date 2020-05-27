156606
Vernon  

Firefighters' practice turns into feline tree rescue in Lake Country

Eddie rescued from tree

Story: 301122

It's not just in the movies...

While firefighters don't typically turn out to rescue cats from trees, a happy coincidence in Lake Country got feline Eddie down from his high perch on Monday evening.

Mondays are usually practice nights for Lake Country firefighters, and the crew got to use its ladder skills while doing the public service in The Lakes neighbourhood. 

The district posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page.

Young resident Clara’s cat darted up a tree with his leash on and got stuck in the branches much higher than his family’s home ladder could reach, the district says.

Thanks to the firefighters, Eddie was safely reunited with Clara.

155405
