156834
Vernon  

Thompson-Okanagan could hit 30 degrees this weekend

Hot weekend on the way

- | Story: 301117

Temperatures could hit the 30s this weekend in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be scorchers, with temperatures about eight degrees warmer than normal.

"This weekend won't be setting any records, but it's definitely going to be warmer than usual," says Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan. "Friday is going to be the slam-dunk day, since there will be minimal cloud cover, and Saturday should be hot, but it is more of a question mark."

Saturday will be in the high 20s across the Okanagan, and it is expected to even reach 32 C in Kamloops. Saturday has a chance of rain, although not in Kamloops, which is expected to bring some unpredictability.

"The showers will be spotty, and there are chances of thunderstorms," says Castellan. "I wouldn't be surprised if some locations saw nothing, and if others saw a great deal – it's going to be one of those forecasts that will unfortunately be best looked at on Saturday morning."

After the warm weekend, Castellan says temperatures are expected to drop off significantly, with almost certain showers on Sunday.

Environment Canada predicts the warmer temperatures will dissipate after Saturday, showing a steady stream of cloudy days with temperatures in the low 20s starting on Sunday. So get those outdoor activities done while the sun shines.

The three-day weekend forecast for each area is as follows:

  • Kelowna: Friday 29 C and sunny, Saturday 29 C chance of showers, Sunday 21 C rainy
  • Vernon: Friday 29 C sunny, Saturday 29 C chance of showers, Sunday 21 rainy
  • Kamloops: Friday 30 and sunny, Saturday 32 partially cloudy, Sunday 24 rainy
  • Penticton: Friday 29 sunny, Saturday 29 chance of showers, Sunday 21 rainy

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4174806
3019 Ensign Lane
7 bedrooms 4 baths
$869,000
more details
156966


Send us your News Tips!


157159


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




Kelly Rowland working hard to ensure son’s childhood is more ‘stable’ than her own

Music
Kelly Rowland is doing everything in her power to ensure her son Titan's childhood is more "stable" than her own.
Little girl keeps slipping while trying to climb up slide
Must Watch
This adventurous kid is trying her best to climb up the slide...
Weird Zara model poses
Galleries
Clothing retailer Zara is on a whole other level with selling...
Weird Zara model poses (2)
Galleries
Doctor Strange director signs on for Labyrinth sequel
Showbiz
Doctor Strange visionary Scott Derrickson has found a new fantasy...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694