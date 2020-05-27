Thompson-Okanagan could hit 30 degrees this weekend

Photo: File photo

Temperatures could hit the 30s this weekend in the Thompson-Okanagan.

Friday and Saturday are expected to be scorchers, with temperatures about eight degrees warmer than normal.

"This weekend won't be setting any records, but it's definitely going to be warmer than usual," says Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan. "Friday is going to be the slam-dunk day, since there will be minimal cloud cover, and Saturday should be hot, but it is more of a question mark."

Saturday will be in the high 20s across the Okanagan, and it is expected to even reach 32 C in Kamloops. Saturday has a chance of rain, although not in Kamloops, which is expected to bring some unpredictability.

"The showers will be spotty, and there are chances of thunderstorms," says Castellan. "I wouldn't be surprised if some locations saw nothing, and if others saw a great deal – it's going to be one of those forecasts that will unfortunately be best looked at on Saturday morning."

After the warm weekend, Castellan says temperatures are expected to drop off significantly, with almost certain showers on Sunday.

Environment Canada predicts the warmer temperatures will dissipate after Saturday, showing a steady stream of cloudy days with temperatures in the low 20s starting on Sunday. So get those outdoor activities done while the sun shines.

The three-day weekend forecast for each area is as follows: