Vernon  

Thief steals potted flowers from Vernon's Okanagan Spirits

Flower thief hits distillery

A thief stole the contents of some whisky barrels from Vernon's Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery – but it wasn't booze they were after.

On Friday night, an unknown burglar was caught on security camera stealing flowers out of the whisky barrel flower planters.

The thief pulled up in a black vehicle shortly after 10 p.m., and was seen pulling geraniums and other flowers out of the planters before putting them into their car and driving off.

This isn't the first time the distillery has fallen victim to flower burglars. It's the third time in two years they have found their planters picked clean by thieves.

"It is disheartening that this is keeps happening," says the distillery's Jeremie Dyck. "Our 75-year-old mom puts so much effort into making our distilleries shine, but she is not one to give up easily."

Pat Dyck, the matriarch of the family business, is known for her green thumb and has already replaced the stolen blossoms.

 

