Smashed painted turtle on the mend after 'cowardly' attack

Maimed turtle will live

Story: 301101

A painted turtle that was seriously injured after being smashed with rocks is going to live.

Last week, the turtle was rushed to Vernon wildlife expert Pete Wise after youths were seen throwing rocks at it.

Wise said the turtle was severely injured in the “cowardly” attack.

After a week of intensive care, the turtle is now on the mend and has been sent to the BC Wildlife Hospital in Kamloops, where it will continue to be rehabilitated.

“We are extremely blessed to have a highly skilled emergency veterinary specialist locally who, along with his team, have donated their time and effort towards saving the turtle,” said Wise.

“Both front legs were very badly damaged. His feet had been crushed and mutilated. After his surgical procedure and some antibiotics, the turtle started recovering well and showing great improvement.”

It is a criminal offence to harm wildlife. If you see wild being harassed or harmed, call the RAPP line at 1-877-952-7277.

A man reported seeing a pair of youths throwing rocks at the turtle before intervening and bringing the turtle to Wise.

“It's quite disturbing to have that happen to something that is totally harmless,” Wise said Wednesday, adding painted turtles are a protected species. “There can be some hefty fines for hurting them.”

The western painted turtle is considered a species at risk.

