156606
Vernon  

RDNO urging people to flush water lines when returning to work

Flush those water lines

- | Story: 301097

Regional District of North Okanagan officials are warning people of stagnant water when they return to work.

People are being encouraged to flush the taps at their place of work if it has been closed for an exetnded time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Water becomes stagnant in unoccupied buildings and needs to be flushed out. Stagnant water loses the chlorine protection that prevents bacteria growth.

The Canadian Water and Wastewater Association has created a guide to safely reopening buildings, which includes tips for general plumbing maintenance as well as detailed flushing guidelines. The guide recommends flushing toilets and running all taps until the water runs cold, starting where the water enters the building and moving to the furthest tap.

For more information, click here.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158271
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4173765
18-2575 Eagle Ridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$589,900
more details
151858


Send us your News Tips!


152096


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




Kelly Rowland working hard to ensure son’s childhood is more ‘stable’ than her own

Music
Kelly Rowland is doing everything in her power to ensure her son Titan's childhood is more "stable" than her own.
Little girl keeps slipping while trying to climb up slide
Must Watch
This adventurous kid is trying her best to climb up the slide...
Weird Zara model poses
Galleries
Clothing retailer Zara is on a whole other level with selling...
Weird Zara model poses (2)
Galleries
Doctor Strange director signs on for Labyrinth sequel
Showbiz
Doctor Strange visionary Scott Derrickson has found a new fantasy...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156707