RDNO urging people to flush water lines when returning to work

Regional District of North Okanagan officials are warning people of stagnant water when they return to work.

People are being encouraged to flush the taps at their place of work if it has been closed for an exetnded time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Water becomes stagnant in unoccupied buildings and needs to be flushed out. Stagnant water loses the chlorine protection that prevents bacteria growth.

The Canadian Water and Wastewater Association has created a guide to safely reopening buildings, which includes tips for general plumbing maintenance as well as detailed flushing guidelines. The guide recommends flushing toilets and running all taps until the water runs cold, starting where the water enters the building and moving to the furthest tap.

