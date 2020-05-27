Interior Health outlines safe practices as schools set to reopen

Photo: Contributed Vernon Secondary School

Students haven't physically been in classrooms since spring break, but now the B.C. Restart Plan is in motion, in-class learning will resume next week.

An Interior Health letter to School District 22 outlines the health regulations that must be followed, and offers reassurance about student safety.

"Compared to adults, children are less likely to become infected with COVID-19, less likely to develop severe illness as a result of infection and less likely to transmit the infection to others," states the letter. "In B.C., less than one per cent of children and youth tested have been COVID-19 positive, and children who have developed COVID-19 have most likely acquired it from adults in the household setting."

IH lists a number of protocols to keep students, teachers, administrators and parents safe.

The most important thing is to stay home when sick. Anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 must not attend school and should be tested. Those who test negative can return back to school once their symptoms desist, and those who test positive must stay at home for at least 10 days. There are no restrictions on staff or students who have medical conditions, those over the age of 65 or who live with someone who is elderly or has medical conditions, and IH advises for individuals to follow the advice of physicians.

The letter says everyone in school should wash their hands frequently and practise "respiratory etiquette" (sneezing or coughing into your elbow, etc.). IH recommends washing hands with soap or alcohol-based sanitizer regularly throughout the day. Wearing a non-medical mask is not mandatory, but is a personal choice and should be allowed. IH doesn't recommend wearing medical masks and gloves unless they are a part of a staff member's regular job precautions.

Students and staff should support physical distancing when possible, but IH doesn't expect the two-metre buffer to be used at all times in the school setting when it is not feasible. Outdoor play and learning is recommended as COVID-19 transmission is less likely outdoors.

The letter also advises schools to regularly clean all areas, and dial up sanitation on high-touch surfaces such as light switches and doorknobs. IH says items that cannot be easily cleaned should be used sparingly.

"COVID-19 activity in the Interior Health region has decreased significantly, and there is currently little evidence of community transmission," adds the letter. "As a result, Interior Health believes that the risk of COVID-19 in the school environment is low and that students and staff can safely return safely to in-class learning."

IH says this gradual and part-time return will help prepare for a return to full-time classes in September, provided it can be done safely.