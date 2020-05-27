GoFundMe starts for Vernon gym closed due to COVID-19

Photo: Contributed

Just one day after 9Round Fitness announced it has been forced to shut down in the wake of COVID-19 closures, a GoFundMe has been started by one of their members to try and help the couple transition.

Jacqueline Barnett started the fundraiser Tuesday evening, with a goal of $5,000.

Owners Mily and Ralph Buisine "have a unique way of making you feel like family," says Barnett. "They know every member by name, they remember details about every member's life, and they're the first to offer a warm hug following a long absence."

Barnett also shares the charitable work the Buisines have done in Vernon, which includes collecting food and toys for the Salvation Army and raising money for H.O.P.E. (Helping Out People Exploited).

"The Buisines have been part of the community for three years, and there's a chance their stay in Vernon may be in jeopardy."

"This is a devastating blow for the Vernon community, and for the people who were eager to see Mily and Ralph following this ordeal," says Barnett. "Mily and Ralph also face the possibility of having to leave Canada following their business closing."

Barnett hopes to raise enough money to save the gym, but she says that "is unlikely to happen." She hopes the money raised will be able to help the couple through this tough economic time.

"I want to provide the Vernon people with an opportunity to help these individuals who have given so much of themselves to this small community, who have made so many of us healthier and happier through their support," she says.