CSRD warns residents along Salmon River: begin flood protection

Photo: Peter Weisinger

The Shuswap Emergency Program is warning residents of a high streamflow advisory that is in place for the Salmon River.

Residents in low-lying areas along the river are advised to protect their property from rising waters.

"Due to rain and high temperatures in the forecast for later in the week, the levels of the Salmon River have the potential to rise significantly," says Tracy Hughes, communications co-ordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. "The situation may occur rapidly, depending on the amount of precipitation the area receives later this week and into the weekend."

Sand and sandbags will be available at the Silver Creek Firehall and Falkland Firehall. When picking up, citizens are asked to adhere to social distancing measures. Sand will be placed in multiple piles, and signage will be posted with social directions.

"Depending on conditions, high water on the Salmon River may reach a 1-in-50-year high flood level, or possibly even higher, by early next week," adds Hughes. "Residents whose properties are prone to flooding and have already sandbagged, may wish to consider adding additional sandbags or taking other precautionary measures to protect their property."

With water levels rising, steering clear of fast-running water and flooded areas is important. Staying a safe distance from creek banks and keeping an eye on children and pets is also advised.

There will be up-to-date information on the Shuswap Emergency Program's Facebook page, but Facebook messages will not be monitored after normal business hours. The CSRD recommends calling their line at 250-833-3351 for the best place to receive assistance.