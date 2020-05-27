158442
Vernon  

CSRD warns residents along Salmon River: begin flood protection

Salmon River flood risk

- | Story: 301056

The Shuswap Emergency Program is warning residents of a high streamflow advisory that is in place for the Salmon River.

Residents in low-lying areas along the river are advised to protect their property from rising waters.

"Due to rain and high temperatures in the forecast for later in the week, the levels of the Salmon River have the potential to rise significantly," says Tracy Hughes, communications co-ordinator for the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. "The situation may occur rapidly, depending on the amount of precipitation the area receives later this week and into the weekend."

Sand and sandbags will be available at the Silver Creek Firehall and Falkland Firehall. When picking up, citizens are asked to adhere to social distancing measures. Sand will be placed in multiple piles, and signage will be posted with social directions.

"Depending on conditions, high water on the Salmon River may reach a 1-in-50-year high flood level, or possibly even higher, by early next week," adds Hughes. "Residents whose properties are prone to flooding and have already sandbagged, may wish to consider adding additional sandbags or taking other precautionary measures to protect their property."

With water levels rising, steering clear of fast-running water and flooded areas is important. Staying a safe distance from creek banks and keeping an eye on children and pets is also advised.

There will be up-to-date information on the Shuswap Emergency Program's Facebook page, but Facebook messages will not be monitored after normal business hours. The CSRD recommends calling their line at 250-833-3351 for the best place to receive assistance.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158591
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
3726325
720 Valley Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$534,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


154280


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




Doctor Strange director signs on for Labyrinth sequel

Showbiz
Doctor Strange visionary Scott Derrickson has found a new fantasy adventure to direct after signing on to oversee the...
Kitty claims computer mouse
Must Watch
The cat got the mouse.
Hump Day Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Wednesday!
Hump Day Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Blueberries for the bearded dragon
Must Watch
Bearded dragon can’t hold back his excitement for...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157070