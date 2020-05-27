Vernon council supports plans for proposed active living centre

Photo: The City of Vernon

Vernon city council gave support to the plans for a proposed new active living centre at Kin Race Track.

The new proposed facility will be a two-storey centre, which will feature an eight-lane 50m pool, three-lane warm-up pool, leisure pool, tot slide, two springboards, two hot tubs and a steam sauna on the first floor. The second floor will house a double gymnasium, 150m indoor track, eight multi-purpose studios and a fitness centre.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $90 million, with the actual cost totalling approximately $83 million. The $7 million difference is a contegency buffer to allow some wiggle room for initial discussions.

With the new facility, the current pool at the Vernon Recreation Centre will be decommissioned, but not until the new pool at the facility is opened.

Council discussed holding a referendum for Vernon residents to receive public feedback on costs, and how the project should go forward. If the facility is built all at once, it would be slightly cheaper. If the facility is constructed in phases, it will likely cost more to do so.

The feasibility report that was presented to council will now be delivered to Coldstream council and Electoral Areas B & C for their opinion on the project.