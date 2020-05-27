156834
Vernon  

Vernon council supports plans for proposed active living centre

Plans for new activity centre

- | Story: 301053

Vernon city council gave support to the plans for a proposed new active living centre at Kin Race Track.

The new proposed facility will be a two-storey centre, which will feature an eight-lane 50m pool, three-lane warm-up pool, leisure pool, tot slide, two springboards, two hot tubs and a steam sauna on the first floor. The second floor will house a double gymnasium, 150m indoor track, eight multi-purpose studios and a fitness centre.

The project is estimated to cost approximately $90 million, with the actual cost totalling approximately $83 million. The $7 million difference is a contegency buffer to allow some wiggle room for initial discussions.

With the new facility, the current pool at the Vernon Recreation Centre will be decommissioned, but not until the new pool at the facility is opened.

Council discussed holding a referendum for Vernon residents to receive public feedback on costs, and how the project should go forward. If the facility is built all at once, it would be slightly cheaper. If the facility is constructed in phases, it will likely cost more to do so.

The feasibility report that was presented to council will now be delivered to Coldstream council and Electoral Areas B & C for their opinion on the project.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4119074
1768 Keloka Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details
158206


Send us your News Tips!


158225


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


157307


Jennifer Lopez ‘a little heartbroken’ about postponed summer wedding

Showbiz
Jennifer Lopez is “a little heartbroken” after the coronavirus pandemic ruined her plans to wed fiance Alex Rodriguez...
Thrift store treasures
Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156707