Vernon city councillor suggests allowing grads to spray paint Suicide Hill

Photo: Greater Vernon Museum & Archives

Now that graduations have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, creative solutions have been suggested on different ways to give graduating high schoolers something memorable on their special day.

Vernon city councillor Brian Quiring had a potential idea that he brought forth to council on Monday. He suggested allowing the 2020 grads to spray paint their names on Suicide Hill, which was a long-standing tradition in Vernon that dates back to when the city only had one graduating high school.

"Way back before I moved here, graduating classes used to spray paint their names on Suicide Hill," said Quiring. "This year, they can't take their grad photos on the courthouse steps this year, and they won't even have a graduation."

Coun. Akbal Mund suggested a consultation for residents in the area, and whether or not they would be on board with the idea.

City hall staffers will present a report to council on the subject at council's next meeting on June 8.

The tradition was popular with a lengthy history, and was officially scrapped in 1981.