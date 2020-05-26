Enderby EOC issues warning as rain swells Shuswap River

Photo: Google Street View

Enderby's Emergency Operations Centre has closed the boat launch on Kildonan Avenue effective immediately, due to rising water levels on the Shuswap River.

The forecast is calling for up to 10 millimetres of rain on both Saturday and Sunday, which will cause the river to swell from May 31 to June 2. After June 2, levels will recede slightly.

The river is currently flowing at 380.8 cubic metres per second, expected to increase to 402.6 cubic metres/second on Friday. As the rains hit, flows are projected to increase rapidly, peaking at 517.4 cubic meters/second on June 2.

Given the forecast, the city is advising property owners to take steps to protect their property.

Sand and sandbags available for free outside the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan St.

Property owners are responsible for protecting their property, the city advises.

Meanwhile, City Hall has reopened with enhanced sanitation, occupancy limits, a plexiglass screen, and other measures as the city's reopening gathers speed.

The community pool is planned for a late June opening, and Riverside RV Park in early June, with the Enderby Visitor Centre planned to open during the second week of June on a reduced schedule.

Enderby council has also struck a Pandemic Community Recovery Select Committee to brainstorm ideas that will help position Enderby businesses and individuals as they come out of COVID-19 lockdowns.