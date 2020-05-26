158442
Vernon  

Enderby EOC issues warning as rain swells Shuswap River

Rising river warning

- | Story: 301032

Enderby's Emergency Operations Centre has closed the boat launch on Kildonan Avenue effective immediately, due to rising water levels on the Shuswap River.

The forecast is calling for up to 10 millimetres of rain on both Saturday and Sunday, which will cause the river to swell from May 31 to June 2.  After June 2, levels will recede slightly. 

The river is currently flowing at 380.8 cubic metres per second, expected to increase to 402.6 cubic metres/second on Friday. As the rains hit, flows are projected to increase rapidly, peaking at 517.4 cubic meters/second on June 2.

Given the forecast, the city is advising property owners to take steps to protect their property.

Sand and sandbags available for free outside the Public Works Yard at 2308 McGowan St. 

Property owners are responsible for protecting their property, the city advises.

Meanwhile, City Hall has reopened with enhanced sanitation, occupancy limits, a plexiglass screen, and other measures as the city's reopening gathers speed. 

The community pool is planned for a late June opening, and Riverside RV Park in early June, with the Enderby Visitor Centre planned to open during the second week of June on a reduced schedule. 

 

Enderby council has also struck a Pandemic Community Recovery Select Committee to brainstorm ideas that will help position Enderby businesses and individuals as they come out of COVID-19 lockdowns.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

158271
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4133752
2293 Lillooet Cres
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$880,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


157489


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




Thrift store treasures

Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment. So, enjoy!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157062