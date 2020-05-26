Colourful fun at Vernon's East Hill Children's Rock Garden

A pile of rocks is bringing people together – at a distance – on Vernon's East Hill.

The painted rock phenomenon is catching on all over, as those with an artistic bent share inspirational messages on rocks and leave them in unexpected places.

But one Vernon neighbourhood has taken the idea and ran with it.

Torrie Silverthorn created what's become known as the East Hill Children's Rock Garden.

The colourful sight sits at the corner of 23rd Avenue and 22nd Street, and the growing collection is nearing 200 rocks.

The mom of two says she likes to paint, and her three-year-old daughter Ella loves to join in.

"I just thought a bunch of moms and kids in the neighbourhood are bored with this isolation, and missing that connection, so we passed out flyers as asked people to join in.

"It really has grown and become a focal point in the area ... people walk by, and if we're outside having tea, they say they love it."

Silverthorn's youngest daughter, one-year-old Evelyn, "mostly just tries to steal them," the young mom said with a laugh.

The rock garden has become so popular it's now a destination with its own Facebook group and Instagram profile.