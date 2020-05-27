Vernon restaurants respond to council patio decision

Reaction appears mixed so far to Vernon city council's decision to allow city street or parking lot patios to help local businesses bounce back from their pandemic shutdowns.

Council unanimously agreed to the measure on Monday, which will take effect on June 1.

Lindsay Waters at The Kal sports bar said simply "Oh, God, yes" when asked if she was pleased with the decision.

She's busy planning an expansion into the hotel's parking lot.

"We're very, very pleased. We've got the fencing, we just need to figure out where we're putting it. We're not 100% sure on the number of tables, but it will be at least eight."

Just up the street at The Med, James Fradley said he likes the longer-term idea of pedestrianizing 30th Avenue.

"It's a good idea and a progressive one, but I have some reservations about the on-street patios."

Fradley said, on one hand, "it's great to give businesses the flexibility to remove red tape and offer patio service."

But, on the other, "I've been relying on curbside pickup, and parking space is already quite tight, so I don't know that it would do me any good ... I would have to see how it plays out."

At the Midtown Bistro, Kelly Lacroix said the council decision will make no difference to her business.

"I can't even open under the regulations," she said. "I don't have enough space or enough seats to make it work."

She said she's "really grateful" council didn't decide to close down 30th Avenue because she's been relying on takeout and pickup to keep the restaurant afloat.

Ironically, Midtown has a sidewalk patio, but Lacroix said it has only been used one out of the last four years due to weather, forest fire smoke and other issues.

"I don't think a patio will save anybody," she said.

Across town at Don Cherry's Sports Grill, where the Vernon Lodge has an expansive parking lot, manager Linsay Gnam said she's not interested in expanding into it.

"We have quite a large patio already and plenty of space inside for distancing," she said.

The restaurant will reopen June 1, she added.

City staff will consult with the Downtown Vernon Association on the potential closure of some blocks of 30th Avenue to vehicles, and will report back to council in June.