Veteran Vernon scribe to have locks shorn for Crisis Line

You can give a veteran Vernon newshound a buzz and support a good cause at the same time.

Greater Vernon Chamber communications point man Richard Rolke blew past his goal of raising $1,500 for the North Okanagan Crisis Line in just a few hours.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he already had more than $1,600 raised in a challenge that will see him have his shaggy pandemic locks shorn by Cal Enns of Country Squire Barbers.

"I hope those who are in distress right now will know that there are caring people in our community who can help. As you can see, I need haircut!" said Rolke.

"The Crisis Line helped me during a difficult time in my life, and now I want to give back."

Enns and Rolde will square off in the "Mane Event."

Since the global pandemic took hold, the B.C. Interior Crisis Line Network has experienced a record amount of calls, with nearly one-third due to anxiety about COVID-19.

The local line receives 7,600 calls a year and operates 24/7 at 1-888-353-2273.

The fundraiser is organized by the Canadian Mental Health Association's Vernon and district branch.

