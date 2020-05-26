158442
157532
Vernon  

New bush truck help fight wildland fires in Lumby

New bush truck to fight fires

- | Story: 300993

The Lumby Fire Department has added a new bush truck to its fleet, able to respond to wildland fires and other emergency calls. 

“This truck is replacing somewhat of a homemade solution for a bush truck. We had purchased a used pickup truck quite a few years ago and added pumping capabilities to it. It wasn’t a permanent solution and wasn’t ideal, so we are happy to have been able to budget for and purchase a purpose-built bush truck,” says Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

The old truck will be sold.

“It’s important for us to be mindful of the equipment our fire departments require and to plan for years in the future. This truck was part of their long-term plan, so it’s always good news when a vehicle arrives after being budgeted and anticipated for years,” said Mayor Kevin Acton, chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“This new truck gives the fire department a versatile vehicle that is capable of responding in town, or out in the forest. It’s a great asset to add to their fleet,” said Rick Fairbairn, RDNO director for Area D.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4173765
18-2575 Eagle Ridge Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$589,900
more details
158206


Send us your News Tips!


157308


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


152096


Thrift store treasures

Galleries
Thrift store finds are one of a kind…
Mom’s dancing baby videos are giving us life
Must Watch
No genre of music holding this baby back from dancing.
Amy Winehouse biopic to star unknown actress
Music
A new Amy Winehouse biopic is to star an unknown actress selected...
Cockapoo has a major case of the zoomies
Must Watch
If you blink, you’ll miss him!
Meme Dump- May 26, 2020
Galleries
Random memes for your enjoyment. So, enjoy!




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157259