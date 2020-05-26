New bush truck help fight wildland fires in Lumby

Photo: RDNO

The Lumby Fire Department has added a new bush truck to its fleet, able to respond to wildland fires and other emergency calls.

“This truck is replacing somewhat of a homemade solution for a bush truck. We had purchased a used pickup truck quite a few years ago and added pumping capabilities to it. It wasn’t a permanent solution and wasn’t ideal, so we are happy to have been able to budget for and purchase a purpose-built bush truck,” says Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

The old truck will be sold.

“It’s important for us to be mindful of the equipment our fire departments require and to plan for years in the future. This truck was part of their long-term plan, so it’s always good news when a vehicle arrives after being budgeted and anticipated for years,” said Mayor Kevin Acton, chair of the Regional District of North Okanagan.

“This new truck gives the fire department a versatile vehicle that is capable of responding in town, or out in the forest. It’s a great asset to add to their fleet,” said Rick Fairbairn, RDNO director for Area D.