156606
Vernon  

Almost half shops now open at Village Green Shopping Centre

More mall stores opening

- | Story: 300978

Almost half the stores in Vernon Village Green Shopping Centre have now reopened.

Stores continue to reopen, almost daily, and more reopenings are scheduled over the coming weeks, says marketing manager Darren Robinson.

Anchor tenants Canadian Tire, Save-On-Foods, and the BC Liquor Store have remained open throughout, along with a handful of shops inside the mall.

"We have made many efforts ... to help ensure the continued safety of shoppers and our retailers, staff and contractors," says Robinson.

Welcome ambassadors will now greet shoppers and provide information while encouraging safe practices.

Capacity has been reduced in the food court and in washrooms, and directional signage has been installed for improved traffic flow.

Assigned entrance and exit doors have been marked, and elevated cleaning protocols are in place.

As well, the mall has secured a supply of personal protective equipment for shoppers wishing to wear masks and gloves.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

155405
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
3726115
5 1349 Rocky Point Drive
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$699,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


152912


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




J.K. Rowling releasing unpublished fairy tale for free online

Showbiz
J.K. Rowling is releasing an unpublished fairy tale she penned more than a decade ago online for free. The Harry Potter author...
Daughter dislikes dad’s shaved face
Must Watch
“My husband decided to shave. My daughter loves his...
Kitty cat scales fridge ‘Spidey’-style
Must Watch
A cat named Piggy scales his owners’ refrigerator...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156832