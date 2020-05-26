Almost half shops now open at Village Green Shopping Centre

Photo: Jon Manchester

Almost half the stores in Vernon Village Green Shopping Centre have now reopened.

Stores continue to reopen, almost daily, and more reopenings are scheduled over the coming weeks, says marketing manager Darren Robinson.

Anchor tenants Canadian Tire, Save-On-Foods, and the BC Liquor Store have remained open throughout, along with a handful of shops inside the mall.

"We have made many efforts ... to help ensure the continued safety of shoppers and our retailers, staff and contractors," says Robinson.

Welcome ambassadors will now greet shoppers and provide information while encouraging safe practices.

Capacity has been reduced in the food court and in washrooms, and directional signage has been installed for improved traffic flow.

Assigned entrance and exit doors have been marked, and elevated cleaning protocols are in place.

As well, the mall has secured a supply of personal protective equipment for shoppers wishing to wear masks and gloves.