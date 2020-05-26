Vernon city council not pleased with OD prevention site location

Photo: Contributed

Interior Health announced the location of an overdose prevention site in downtown Vernon at council's last meeting, which is located at the Downtown Primary Care Centre.

But not everyone on council was happy with the location choice.

So much so in fact, that council voted to send a letter to the province to urge them to reconsider where the OD prevention site should be. In the letter, council will be recommending a site further away from the downtown area, preferably at Vernon Jubilee Hospital.

"My main issue with this situation is that the surrounding businesses of the site were not consulted at all," said Coun. Kari Gares. "It has become clear that some of these businesses have actually lost revenue, but I will not name any names."

Mayor Victor Cumming did not agree with the motion to send the letter.

"I don't think it is our area of expertise to tell the province where the site should go," he said.

Coun. Kelly Fehr opposed the motion as well, and said he thought the current location is the right spot for the site.

"It should be downtown," said Fehr. "Being beside a methadone clinic is an ideal spot."

Coun. Dalvir Nahal was more concerned with the secrecy of IH's survey numbers, an issue she brought up at the last council meeting as well.

"I want to know why they haven't released their number of users," said Nahal.

The councillors who were in favour of sending the letter made it clear that they were not against the idea of an overdose prevention site, it was the location they took issue with, and the manner of how IH handled the location selection.

The motion ultimately passed but with two opposition votes coming from Mayor Cumming and Coun. Fehr, and Coun. Brian Quiring excused himself from the discussion and vote due to a conflict of interest.