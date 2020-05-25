156834
Vernon  

Pandemic changes force Vernon gym out of business

Gym latest COVID victim

Story: 300928

A Vernon gym has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

9Round Fitness announced on its Facebook page Monday that it will not be reopening.

"Thank you for your patience during this unprecedented time," management said in the post. "We can tell you it has been the most emotionally difficult time of our lives. 

"Not knowing if or when the curve will flatten, having to deal with the 9Round bills we had to continue to pay knowing that we haven't been able to apply to any relief financial program, losing members daily because they or their partners have lost their jobs as well and can no longer afford a membership even after the fact."

The gym owners said new rules would be difficult or impossible to implement, "and the additional cost would put our head even more under the water."

"The risk of reopening during this time with such drastic alterations to our operations would just add more financial and emotional stress than we can possibly take."

The business had operated at Vernon Square mall for the past three years. 

