156606
Vernon  

North Westside residents team up to clear illegal dump site

Illegal dump cleaned up

- | Story: 300917

North Westside residents cleaned up an illegal dump on Sunday.

Resident Heather Mill says dumping is a "huge problem in our forest and gravel pit."

Locals organized a group to pick up garbage that included old doors, lumber, and metal that appeared to include the rusty springs of an old mattress.

"This is a frequent problem," said Mill, noting the gate "is constantly left unlocked. This gives people access to the pit and invites them to dump there."

There is garbage thrown over the bank, off the side of the dirt road and all throughout the Crown land in the area, she said.

"We also have problems with yard waste dumping, and I have reported to RDCO that many residents are turned away from the transfer station, being told they are limited to how much yard waste they can bring per week. We have requested a second bin, especially for spring cleanup season."

Mill says when she has reported such illegal dumps, she has been told there is not much authorities can do, despite having pictures, licence plate numbers and descriptions to provide.

"(I'm) so tired of people dumping their garbage in the forest!" she said.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4170951
118-515 Houghton Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$324,900
more details


Send us your News Tips!


157159


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >




Daily Dose

Daily Dose
Get in here and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse split
Showbiz
Riverdale co-stars Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse have reportedly...
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020
Galleries
Motivate yourself for the week!
Motivational Monday- May 25, 2020 (2)
Galleries




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
154694
150928