North Westside residents team up to clear illegal dump site

Photo: Contributed

North Westside residents cleaned up an illegal dump on Sunday.

Resident Heather Mill says dumping is a "huge problem in our forest and gravel pit."

Locals organized a group to pick up garbage that included old doors, lumber, and metal that appeared to include the rusty springs of an old mattress.

"This is a frequent problem," said Mill, noting the gate "is constantly left unlocked. This gives people access to the pit and invites them to dump there."

There is garbage thrown over the bank, off the side of the dirt road and all throughout the Crown land in the area, she said.

"We also have problems with yard waste dumping, and I have reported to RDCO that many residents are turned away from the transfer station, being told they are limited to how much yard waste they can bring per week. We have requested a second bin, especially for spring cleanup season."

Mill says when she has reported such illegal dumps, she has been told there is not much authorities can do, despite having pictures, licence plate numbers and descriptions to provide.

"(I'm) so tired of people dumping their garbage in the forest!" she said.