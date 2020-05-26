Win local gift certificates - all you have to do is colour!

Photo: Jon Manchester

Colour the pug, and give a local business a plug...

OK, that's not exactly poetic, but is does explain the reasoning behind a Castanet and Total Restoration colouring contest.

Download the full-size image image below, get creative, and then share your handiwork to the Total Restoration North Okanagan Shuswap Facebook page.

The folks at Total will then judge the entries in three categories – kids, teens and adults – and a winner will chosen each week for a $25 gift certificate to a local business.

The idea, explains Total's Conan Ackert, is to give kids something to do and to help their parents support local businesses that may be struggling as the local economy emerges from the pandemic lockdown.

People are encouraged to also get creative with their photos of their coloured masterpieces. Take a picture of it on your window, fridge, at your business, or wherever you like.

"With everything that is going on, we thought it would be a good idea to just bring something positive to our community in this situation," said Ackert. "There are so many businesses that are suffering from this, businesses that make our community great, and that's why we decided to make the prizes gift cards."