Herd of bighorn sheep caught on camera on Westside Road

A herd of California bighorn sheep was captured on camera at the north end of Westside Road.

"We saw them walking alongside Westside Road," says Gillen Kazmarek, who sent in video of the nature encounter.

The video shows about 20 sheep in the group, from lambs to adults.

There are a number of different species of Bighorn sheep, but the species that is most common in the Okanagan is the California bighorn.

According to the Ministry of Environment, the bighorns prefer the dry valleys and mountains of the region.

Their territory is separated from that of the Rocky Mountain bighorns by the heavily forested Selkirk and Purcell mountain ranges, which are too wet for the Californians' preferences.

A herd of this size is on the larger end of average, as the ministry states a typical herd travels in groups of five to 20. Bighorn sheep are some of the most social hoofed animals in the province, and there have been rare instances of some herds that have upwards of 100 animals.

They are often seen on rocky ledges and along roadsides on the Westside, in the South Okanagan, and along Highway 33, east of Kelowna.