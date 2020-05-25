156606
Vernon  

Spallumcheen reopens municipal office to walk-in business

Town hall back in business

Story: 300888

The Township of Spallumcheen is back open for walk-in business.

The municipal office reopened this week, with WorkSafe BC protocols limiting the number of people in the foyer to just two.

"If there are people are inside, please wait outside until such time as the holding area just inside the door becomes available," the municipality says.

Visitors are asked to use the hand sanitizer station, wait at the green X and only approach the counter when available.

Mayor Christine Fraser says filling out paperwork in advance can help attendance go smoothly.

Residents can email the township in advance and any documents required will be forwarded.

Meanwhile, roadside mowing is expected to commence in June, and the Back Enderby Road paving project is scheduled for July.

