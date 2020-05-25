158442
Vernon  

Desert Cove resident catches bear on video in her backyard

Backyard bear is back

- | Story: 300868

Another brown bear has been seen roaming a North Okanagan neighbourhood – and this time it was caught on video.

The Desert Cove area at the head of Okanagan Lake has been a hotspot for bears recently, as there were sightings of a black bear and brown bear two weeks ago, and a separate brown bear was spotted in the same neighbourhood last week.

In this instance, the bear was wandering through the backyard of Sheri Okrainetz about 8:30 a.m. Monday, and she was lucky to get a warning before it showed up.

Okrainetz shared the video on the Hell Yeah Vernon! Facebook page.

"Our dog was freaking out about five minutes before it showed up," she says. "So we put him in the house, and then the bear came."

Okrainetz also said a bear also ventured into their yard some time on Friday night.

"It came in and knocked over our bird feeder," she added. "So we put the feeder away."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4119074
1768 Keloka Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details


Send us your News Tips!


157307


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


158287


Amazing food

Galleries
Check out this gallery full of jam packed amazing and very large food!
Amazing food (2)
Galleries
Dog falls off couch while itching himself
Must Watch
This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching...
Screaming / Barking sea lion
Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
158007