Desert Cove resident catches bear on video in her backyard

Another brown bear has been seen roaming a North Okanagan neighbourhood – and this time it was caught on video.

The Desert Cove area at the head of Okanagan Lake has been a hotspot for bears recently, as there were sightings of a black bear and brown bear two weeks ago, and a separate brown bear was spotted in the same neighbourhood last week.

In this instance, the bear was wandering through the backyard of Sheri Okrainetz about 8:30 a.m. Monday, and she was lucky to get a warning before it showed up.

Okrainetz shared the video on the Hell Yeah Vernon! Facebook page.

"Our dog was freaking out about five minutes before it showed up," she says. "So we put him in the house, and then the bear came."

Okrainetz also said a bear also ventured into their yard some time on Friday night.

"It came in and knocked over our bird feeder," she added. "So we put the feeder away."