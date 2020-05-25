156606
157706
Vernon  

City of Vernon spent $26 million in 2019 on staff payroll

$26M for city staff payroll

- | Story: 300866

The City of Vernon has disclosed its council and staff payroll for 2019, showing over $26 million in total payments for the last calendar year.

A total of 133 employees made more than $75,000 last year, including 52 individuals who made the "sunshine list" with over $100,000 in pay.

Chief administrative officer Will Pearce was at the top of that list, earning $219,868, with another $9,453 in expenses.

Second place went to director of corporate services and deputy CAO Patti Bridal, who made $162,843 in 2019, with $5,003 in expenses.

Recently retired director of operation services Shirley Koenig was close behind in third place, with $161,219, and another $272 in expenses.

In terms of the council payroll, the city shelled out a total of $306,799 in total payments, which includes expenses. Mayor Victor Cumming made $88,909 last year, along with an extra $4,694 in expenses.

Kari Gares was the lowest paid councillor at $32,288, with councillors Brian Quiring and Akbal Mund making the most at $33,393. Councillor Scott Anderson had the highest expense bill at $5,692, with Gares in second place at $4,206.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

157395
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4161254
2288 Capistrano Drive
4 bedrooms 2 baths
$895,000
more details
156966


Send us your News Tips!


158264


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


158264


Dog falls off couch while itching himself

Must Watch
This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching himself on the couch. He wanted to take off his t-shirt but took a...
Screaming / Barking sea lion
Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning suck a little less when you start them with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
157553
150928