158442
Vernon  

Police make arrest, recover stolen truck up King Eddy logging road

Stolen truck runs out of fuel

- | Story: 300863

Police recovered a stolen truck after the thief ran out of fuel up a forest service road east of Vernon.

The culprit was arrested Friday after the diesel pickup was stolen from a home in Coldstream about 3 a.m.

The noise of the truck starting up awoke the owner, who called police.

Officers responded to the area, but were unsuccessful in stopping the truck, which took off on Highway 6.

The owner advised police the vehicle had very little fuel and probably wouldn’t make it too far before running out of gas, says Vernon RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Tania Finn.

Later that morning, the owner decided to drive up King Edward Forest Service Road in Lavington, to see if the vehicle had been abandoned, and saw the truck parked on the side of the road with a man in the driver’s seat. As not to alert the suspect, the owner drove a safe distance away and alerted police.

With the assistance of Police Dog Services, officers surrounded the vehicle and took the man into custody without incident.

A 40-year-old man from Nakusp is charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of break-in instruments. He appeared before a justice and was released from custody on conditions, pending his next court date.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Vernon News

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Vernon News > Send us your news tips >




Real Estate
4119074
1768 Keloka Drive
5 bedrooms 4 baths
$850,000
more details
157102


Send us your News Tips!


158225


Vernon SPCA Featured Pet

Sublime
Sublime Vernon SPCA >


152912


Dog falls off couch while itching himself

Must Watch
This adorable three-year-old french bulldog was scratching himself on the couch. He wanted to take off his t-shirt but took a...
Screaming / Barking sea lion
Must Watch
Awww, he’s so cute….
Randy Jackson rejoins Journey
Music
Journey frontman Neal Schon has welcomed former bassist Randy...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Monday morning suck a little less when you start them with the...
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose




North Okanagan Quick Links City of Vernon
Vernon Discussion Forum
District of Coldstream
Village of Lumby
City of Armstrong
City of Enderby
District of Sicamous
Interior Health
Okanagan Regional Library
Support Local Media
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
153731