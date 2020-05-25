156834
Vernon  

Predator Ridge opens golf courses, trails and more

With everybody looking to take advantage of the great outdoors, Predator Ridge is offering some green space for the public to enjoy.

Predator's golf courses are now open for members, and they are hoping to open up to the public in early June. It has been a slow start to the season, but with summer weather and the province's phased reopening plan the resort expects its courses to be in full swing soon.

35 kilometres of hiking trails and 13 kilometres of biking trails are now open, along with tennis and pickleball facilities. Currently the tennis and pickleball courts are only open to members, but are expected to be open for public use in June. Wineries, beaches and access to the Okanagan Rail Trail are also available.

Predator Ridge is also working to open their accommodations for the third phase of the B.C. government's reopening plan, which also has an expected June date. They are designing specialty flexible activity packages centred around their property's amenities.

The resort's restaurants have been offering local delivery and curbside pickup during the pandemic, and continue to do so, and they hope to reopen their seating spaces soon.

For more information on Predator Ridge's activities and planned reopening, you can visit their Community Resources page.

