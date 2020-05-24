Highway 97A reopen after head-on vehicle collision in Enderby

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 4:40 p.m.

Highway 97A is now open in both directions between Fortune Rd and King Ave.

UPDATE: 3:40 p.m.

Highway 97A remains closed in both directions in Enderby following a two-vehicle collision.

The 0.8 kilometre stretch of road between Fortune Rd and King Ave will remain closed until further notice.

An assessment is in progress, and a detour is in effect.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

A two-vehicle collision is the cause of the Highway 97A closure in Enderby Sunday morning.

At approximately 7 a.m., officers responded to a call regarding a head-on collision in the 100 block of George Street.

"Given the seriousness of the collision, the RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services have been called out to assist with the investigation," says Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

The drivers of both vehicles have been taken to the hospital with serious non-life threatening injuries. Both vehicles had no passengers on board.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and northbound traffic is being re-routed at Fortune Road and southbound traffic at Knight Avenue.

ORIGINAL: 8:25 a.m.

Highway 97A is closed in both directions due to a vehicle incident in Enderby.

The closure began shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday morning between Fortune Road and King Avenue.

Currently there is an assessment in progress, and a detour is in effect.

Castanet will update the story once more information becomes available.