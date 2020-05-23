Starlight Drive-In seeks clarification from province about 50-car cap

Photo: Facebook

Enderby's Starlight Drive-In says it's seeking clarification from the province following Friday's news that no more than 50 vehicles are allowed at outdoor drive-in events.

"We believe this order is directed at the many proposed pop-up operations and events that have started to emerge across the province, not brick and mortar drive-in movie theatres, as these events do not have the infrastructure needed to accommodate and manage the proposed crowds," Starlight staff wrote on their website.

The drive-in opened earlier this month. Starlight staff say current operations will continue to abide by social distancing guidelines and requirements for operating a business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 22, B.C.'s provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the order restricting mass gatherings to no more than 50 individuals remains in place. The order was amended to include drive-in events, with a restriction on the sale of refreshments.

"Anyone attending these events must stay in their cars unless they have to go to washrooms, which must be serviced with running water for proper hand hygiene," the province said in a news release.

Starlight staff say they are committed to the safety of their community, and have implemented a number of operational protocols. For example, their reservation system has move online.

Each car, meanwhile, is given 20 feet of parking space. Movie-goers are asked to stay within the confines of their 20-foot parking stall while on site. Not allowed are ball playing, dog walking and visiting between vehicles.

