Vernon  

Water from Mabel Lake showing increased turbidity

Water quality advisory

A water quality advisory has been issued for those on the Mable Lake Water Utility in the North Okanagan.

The advisory was issued Saturday morning after tests at Mable Lake showed increased turbidity in the water. The change can be attributed to the spring runoff.

The Regional District of North Okanagan now rates the water quality as “fair.”

For children, the elderly and those with a weak immune system, water used for drinking, cooking, washing food or brushing teeth should be boiled for one minute.

The advisory will remain in place until further notice.

