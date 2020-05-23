Kin Beach cleanup removes garbage, couches, butts

Vernon's Kin Beach was left a little cleaner, Saturday.

Despite some light rain, about two dozen volunteers turned out for a community cleanup of the beach.

The effort was sparked by organizer Katie Mather, who was disheartened to see furniture – including full-size couches – left on the beach in recent weeks.

The group also removed garbage, hundreds of cigarette butts and other debris.

Mather, who says she grew up spending summer days at the beach, was horrified to see old couches and garbage at Kin Beach, prompting her to reach out on social media for help to clean it up.

"It's just terrible. I was born and raised here, and grew up on that beach ... it's not the one I know anymore," she said.

Jack Elliman of Drop Beats Not Butts gave his pitch to the group on collecting cigarette butts, which littered the shore, to be recycled into plastic products. Within minutes, buckets full had been gathered.

The couches were loaded into trucks to be hauled to the landfill, where the Regional District of North Okanagan had agreed to waive tipping fees for the community effort.

The cleanup was mostly centred on the Okanagan Indian Band end of the waterfront, and the band had given its support for the event