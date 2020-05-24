E-scooter rental pilot closer to reality for Vernon

Photo: Contributed

E-scooters and other so-called micromobilty devices may soon be a more common sight on Vernon streets.

In a report to council, to be considered Monday, administration updates the city's pursuit of a pilot project under the Motor Vehicle Act that would allow electric kick scooters and other similar devices as submitted by the city's active transportation co-ordinator.

In January, the Ministry of Transportation invited municipalities to apply for the pilot projects using new forms of micromobility not currently permitted under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The aim of the program to is allow the province and participating municipalities to explore the potential of these emerging technologies and to gain a better understanding of how to regulate them. The projects were originally anticipated to begin this summer, however, due to COVID-19, timelines have been revised and projects are now expected to begin next spring 2021.

In February, council directed administration to initiate a competitive bidding process for micromobility service providers to operate a two-year pilot, similar to scooter rentals that were piloted in Kelowna last year.