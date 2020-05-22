156834
Vernon  

City of Vernon to consider allowing patio expansion onto streets

Parking patios pondered

- | Story: 300742

Vernon city council will consider allowing downtown businesses to expand into city parking spaces to aid with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council will discuss the matter at its Monday meeting, which would potentially allow businesses to use a single on-street parking space from June through September without a permit or fees.

The businesses would have to enter a use agreement and meet certain conditions.

A report to council recommends the city also waive sidewalk and boulevard use permits until the end of the year, subject to leaving a minimum two-metre clear aisle for pedestrians, and refund fees already collected.

Council will also consider the potential closure to through traffic of all or part of 30th Avenue, in consultation with the Downtown Vernon Association.

The recommendations also include allowing businesses with private off-street parking lots throughout the city to temporarily expand commercial use outdoors on up to 25% of the parking area through Sept. 30.

