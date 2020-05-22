No fireworks for Canada Day this year in Vernon

Photo: Contributed

There will be no fireworks for Canada Day this summer in Vernon – but organizers of the annual festivities say they are going online this year.

Dave Frost of the North Okanagan Canada Day Society says in a report to city council that the group has "worked tirelessly, trying to come up with alternative solutions to still be able to hold an event if restrictions were to be lifted in time.

"We tried to work around having an event with restrictions in place in the form of a 'drive-thru' Canada Day event in the park," he said, but the logistics were too great, and the group did not want to put anyone at a possible exposure risk.

Instead, they are asking residents and businesses to get involved in their own celebrations and to share pictures to the society's Facebook page to win prizes.

The virtual Canada Day will also include video greetings from businesses, performers, politicians, and the city.

The aim is to conclude the day with a community noisemaking celebration at 9 p.m. to take the place of fireworks.

"We'll be back next year, bigger and better than ever!" said Frost.