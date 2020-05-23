Downtown Vernon watering hole can't wait to reopen

One of the more anticipated reopenings in downtown Vernon is just a few days away.

The Kal Sports Bar will reopen on Monday.

On Friday afternoon, the smell of bleach was strong in the air and staff were busy making final arrangements.

Manager Lindsay Waters says about 25 staff were affected by the mandated nine-week closure of all bars and restaurants in B.C. that began in March.

"It's definitely not going to look the same," she said of measures in place for the reopening.

A Plexiglas screen is at the bar taps, tables have been moved to accommodate social distancing, and only every second booth will be open.

As well, servers won't be bringing drinks and food right to you. Instead, they will place them on central tables where patrons can retrieve their order.

The smoking patio will be limited to four people at a time.

Waters is also hopeful the city may allow them to expand outside in the parking lot. The matter is up for discussion at Monday afternoon's council meeting.

"That will really help," she said.

There will be no dance floor, and the bar will follow kitchen hours on a reduced operating schedule.

"We've been getting lots of calls asking when we're open," said Waters. "We're super excited to see everyone ... I've actually missed talking to people."

The Kal opens at 10 a.m. on Monday.